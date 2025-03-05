Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Boosted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Watsco by 32.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3,571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 5.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $493.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $485.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.80. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.47 and a 12-month high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.25.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

