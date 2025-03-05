Wedbush Cuts Earnings Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

APLE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

APLE opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,457,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,187,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 229,293 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 474,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 108,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

