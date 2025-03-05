Westover Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 66 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 117.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,801,000 after purchasing an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $198.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Electric has a 52 week low of $125.26 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $213.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

