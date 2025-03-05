Westover Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 239 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after purchasing an additional 185,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,740,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,612,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
TDG opened at $1,347.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,316.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,325.91. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,136.27 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total value of $3,969,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,872. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $155,847,223. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- What is a support level?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.