Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 813,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after acquiring an additional 366,763 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,954,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,451 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 124,197 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 326,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113,550 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $753,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,521.94. This trade represents a 16.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

