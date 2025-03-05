Westpark Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Westpark Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $390.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.82. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $237,375,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.