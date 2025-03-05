What is Chardan Capital’s Estimate for RCKT FY2025 Earnings?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.75). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCKT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $28.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $789.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

