What is Cormark’s Forecast for InterRent REIT Q1 Earnings?

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2025

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IIP. TD Securities upgraded shares of InterRent REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

