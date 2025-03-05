What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for TRDA Q4 Earnings?

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.69. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRDA. Roth Mkm began coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRDA

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

TRDA stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. Entrada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $411.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -0.17.

Insider Transactions at Entrada Therapeutics

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 22,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $476,359.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,402,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,447,173.73. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.