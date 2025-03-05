What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Cencora Q2 Earnings?

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cencora in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.28 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.90.

Cencora Stock Down 0.8 %

Cencora stock opened at $253.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Cencora has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Cencora by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,022,850. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,648 shares of company stock worth $2,862,342. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

