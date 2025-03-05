William Blair Has Pessimistic View of Thryv FY2026 Earnings

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Thryv in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is ($2.24) per share.

Get Thryv alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Thryv Stock Performance

THRY stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. Thryv has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $708.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.02 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Thryv by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.