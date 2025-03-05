William Blair Has Positive View of Sprout Social Q1 Earnings

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprout Social in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Sprout Social’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprout Social’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $107.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.85.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of SPT opened at $26.66 on Monday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $62.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 380.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,772,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,549 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,762,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,374,000 after acquiring an additional 519,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $13,422,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,306,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,822,000 after acquiring an additional 330,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 307,906 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprout Social news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,266,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,397.12. The trade was a 59.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $520,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,091.25. This trade represents a 9.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,800 shares of company stock worth $3,413,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

