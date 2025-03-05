WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Down 13.7% in February

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGRS. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 64.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DGRS stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $425.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

