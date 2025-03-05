WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 2,840 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 101.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,509,000 after acquiring an additional 679,632 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after acquiring an additional 670,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,340,000 after acquiring an additional 464,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.