WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $9.43 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $579.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $617.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $381.42 and a one year high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson bought 2,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

