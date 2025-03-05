WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 1,917 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

PFF stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.