WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 337 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

