WoodTrust Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,349,000 after buying an additional 729,930 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after purchasing an additional 185,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,647 shares of company stock worth $155,847,223. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG stock opened at $1,347.60 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,136.27 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,316.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,325.91.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

