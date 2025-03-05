Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 426.50 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 426.58 ($5.46), with a volume of 15236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 431.99 ($5.53).

Workspace Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 458.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 544.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £795.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Workspace Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently -27.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workspace Group Company Profile

In other news, insider David Stevenson acquired 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £3,992.88 ($5,107.94). Also, insider Nick Mackenzie bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £19,620 ($25,099.14). 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

