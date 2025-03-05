Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for CAR Earnings

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Avis Budget Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $132.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $133,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,250. The trade was a 41.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 93.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,880,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 123.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 17,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

