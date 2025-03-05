Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for CINF Earnings

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

CINF opened at $143.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.60. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $161.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

