Zacks Research Predicts Weaker Earnings for Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn $11.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $12.30. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $33.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q2 2026 earnings at $11.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $9.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $39.04 EPS.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $397.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.77 and its 200-day moving average is $436.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

