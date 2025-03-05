Zacks Research Predicts Weaker Earnings for Elevance Health

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2025

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn $11.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $12.30. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $33.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q2 2026 earnings at $11.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $9.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $39.04 EPS.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $397.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.77 and its 200-day moving average is $436.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.