Zacks Small Cap Issues Negative Outlook for TWI Earnings

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Titan International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

TWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Titan International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $477.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Creative Planning grew its stake in Titan International by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 32,562 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,609,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 388,864 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 297,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

