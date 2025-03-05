Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,113,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $297.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $266.75 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

