11,714 Shares in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Acquired by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 632.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 15,567.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,326 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2,126.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

