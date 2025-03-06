170 Shares in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of IES by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IES in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in IES by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.37, for a total transaction of $3,188,556.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,958,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,492,093. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.02, for a total value of $1,265,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,009,204.54. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,859 shares of company stock worth $4,572,214 over the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of IESC opened at $172.61 on Thursday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $320.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.52.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

