2,057 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,772,000 after buying an additional 90,250 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 553.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after buying an additional 46,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $183.04 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $178.72 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.