2,993,781 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,993,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $226.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

