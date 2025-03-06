449 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $586.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.00. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $249.58 and a 1 year high of $652.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $658.00 target price (up previously from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.