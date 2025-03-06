abrdn (LON:ABDN) Stock Price Up 13.7% – Time to Buy?

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 184.75 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 184.25 ($2.37). 6,302,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 6,597,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.09).

abrdn Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 225.80.

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. abrdn had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, analysts predict that abrdn plc will post 15.2266152 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Windsor acquired 357,635 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £497,112.65 ($640,774.23). Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

abrdn is a global investment company that helps clients and customers plan, save, and invest for the future.

Our purpose is to enable our clients to be better investors.

Our strategy is to deliver client-led growth. We are structured around three businesses – Investments, Adviser and interactive investor – focused on the changing needs of our clients.

The capabilities in our Investments business are built on the strength of our insight – generated from wide-ranging research, worldwide investment expertise and local market knowledge.

Our Adviser business provides financial planning solutions and technology for UK financial advisers, enabling them to create value for their businesses and their clients.

interactive investor, the UK’s second largest direct-to-consumer investment platform, enables individuals in the UK to plan, save and invest in the way that works for them.

abrdn.com

The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up and investors may get back less than the amount invested.

