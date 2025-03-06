ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 286,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

ADF Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADFJF opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. ADF Group has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

