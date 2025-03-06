ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 286,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.
ADF Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ADFJF opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. ADF Group has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.90.
