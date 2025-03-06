AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.40.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $135.69 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $110.07 and a 1-year high of $236.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.37.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.