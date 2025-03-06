Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,641,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,665 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,849,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,713,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,043,000 after purchasing an additional 900,575 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,572,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,450,000 after purchasing an additional 671,028 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,187,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,561,000 after acquiring an additional 601,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6723 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

