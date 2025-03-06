Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 619 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
WSM stock opened at $187.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $219.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.16.
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,263,808.16. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $273,602.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,116.16. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.28.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
