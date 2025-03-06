Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Stride by 42.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 8,431.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stride by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 1,220.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride stock opened at $140.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.30. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

