Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Announces Earnings Results

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Allient had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $122.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million.

Allient Stock Up 2.2 %

ALNT opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $399.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.61. Allient has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Allient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNT shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Allient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Allient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

