AMC Entertainment’s (AMC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMC. Roth Capital set a $3.25 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,854,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,271,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 223,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,353,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 936,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,032,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 327,019 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,318,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 370,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

