Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intact Financial (IFC)

2/18/2025 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$275.00 to C$290.00.

2/13/2025 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$290.00 to C$302.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$280.00 to C$290.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$295.00 to C$315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$290.00 to C$315.00.

2/13/2025 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$284.00 to C$301.00.

2/12/2025 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$300.00 to C$324.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Intact Financial was downgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

TSE:IFC traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$288.75. 31,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,124. Intact Financial Co. has a one year low of C$216.62 and a one year high of C$294.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$268.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$264.19. The company has a market cap of C$51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 1,850 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$272.50, for a total value of C$504,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total transaction of C$1,722,738.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

