Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Synopsys by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $447.96 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $429.77 and a fifty-two week high of $624.80. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.