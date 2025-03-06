Assetmark Inc. Buys 19,309 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $32,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 266,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 202,890 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $534,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 311.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 616,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNX opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNX. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $33,421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,925,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,928,250. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

