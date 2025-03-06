Assetmark Inc. Has $45.53 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $45,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.93. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.29.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.