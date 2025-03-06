Assetmark Inc. Has $51.96 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $51,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ServiceNow Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $916.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,026.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $984.57.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
ServiceNow Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.
