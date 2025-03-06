Assetmark Inc. Purchases 43,079 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 526,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,079 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $26,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 62,195 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.64. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

