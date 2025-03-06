Atria Investments Inc Buys 33,099 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 178.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $208.47 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.67 and a 200-day moving average of $223.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

