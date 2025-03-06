Atria Investments Inc Has $24.97 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.9 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average is $113.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

