AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Roth Mkm Analyst Says

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,646.62.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,569.49 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,728.97 and a 52-week high of $3,570.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,351.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,223.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,545,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 419,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $834,556,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

