Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Position Raised by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,877 shares during the quarter. Balchem accounts for approximately 2.3% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $133,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $13,359,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Balchem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $23,628,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,457,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $174.43 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.69 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

