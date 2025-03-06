Best Esports Stocks Worth Watching – March 5th

Insight Enterprises, PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, DouYu International, NIP Group, and Allied Gaming & Entertainment are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares in companies that are directly or indirectly involved in the competitive gaming industry. These companies may include game developers, streaming platforms, event organizers, and complementary service providers that capitalize on the growing popularity and commercial potential of esports. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.60. The company had a trading volume of 132,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,414. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $146.56 and a 1-year high of $228.07.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. 734,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,548. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Sphere Entertainment stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sphere Entertainment has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.71. 25,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,834. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.29. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $178.35 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 0.91.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

DOYU stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 101,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $239.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.98.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIPG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 284,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. NIP Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

AGAE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 33,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,679. The company has a market cap of $46.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.57.

