Black Swift Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

AIRR stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

