Black Swift Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 404,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Corning by 372.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 413,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 325,776 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Corning by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,508,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 152,922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corning by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 328,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 193.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

